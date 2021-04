NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are trying to locate a man missing since March 13.

John Mark Smith, 68, was last seen at his home on Randolph Street in North Little Rock.

He is described as a White male, 5’11, and 170 pounds.

NLRPD Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating John Smith. Mr. Smith was last heard from on 03-15-21.

If anyone has information that could help locate Mr. Smith, please contact Detective Cody Brown at 501-472-9343 or the tip line at 501-680-8439. #YourNLRPD #NLRPD pic.twitter.com/HRA5vOi7n6 — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) April 8, 2021

Anyone with information that can help locate Mr. Smith is asked to contact Detective Cody Brown at 501-472-9343 or the tip line at 501-680-8439.