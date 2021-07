NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are saying that no one was hurt after a shooting Friday evening at McCain Mall, but now they are searching for a suspect.

Investigators say that the shooter ran from the building before officers arrived on scene.

Police have not yet confirmed the exact location of where shots were fired, or if the shots were fired inside or outside of the building.

UPDATE: @NLRPD tells me the shooter ran off before they arrived and hasn’t been found.

They say nobody was hurt. https://t.co/R0bbtx8iav — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) July 3, 2021

WATCH: Greyson Ward shared this video with us. He said they heard five gunshots near the food court and everyone took off running. https://t.co/R0bbtx8iav pic.twitter.com/ONPDhega2k — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) July 3, 2021

Here’s what one woman who was inside McCain mall had to say: pic.twitter.com/bgzOkx9MqM — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) July 2, 2021

#BREAKING: @NLRPD confirm shots were fired at McCain Mall. Several people outside of the mall waiting around. I saw police tell several people they can’t enter the mall right now. pic.twitter.com/ofAAWlV8dZ — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) July 2, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.