North Little Rock Police rescue 7 drivers from floodwaters on Thursday during Tropical Storm Laura

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— After a series of heavy storms this week, North Little Rock Police are reminding drivers to turn around before continuing down flooded roads.

A spokesperson for the department says two officers jumped into action when Tropical Storm Laura rolled through Arkansas on Thursday.

Police say the two officers rescued 7 drivers who were trapped in their cars where the road flooded on Highway 161 just off Highway 70.

We talked to one of the drivers who says he feels lucky officers were there to pull him out.

“I figured it might come up to the wheel,” said Rickey Herron, who was trapped on Thursday. “As I started going through, the car died and we were floating.”

Herron says as the rain continued, the water on the road rose up to his windows.

North Little Rock Police say when the rain comes down, the dip on this portion of the road is notorious for flooding.

“It got from the tire wheel to the door in about 10 minutes,” recalled North Little Rock Police Officer Sam Cooper.

Herron says he began to panic when he couldn’t open the doors to escape from his car.

“The water started coming through the doors, came up to the bottom of our feet. As a matter of fact, I still have water here in the console,” said Herron.

Police say they want drivers to be aware of the road conditions and if they can’t see the lines on the road, then they should not pass through.

“Next time when I see standing water, I’m just going to turn around,” said Herron.

North Little Rock Police say on days where heavy rain is expected, officers are stationed nearby to monitor the area. As always, they say they encourage everyone to follow the saying, ‘turn around, don’t drown.’