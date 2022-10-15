NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating after they said an officer fired their weapon during an incident on the 5000 block of Velvet Ridge Saturday evening.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said that the incident happened shortly after officers arrived at a shots-fired call when officers found several male subjects armed with firearms.

Police said that four suspects involved in this incident have since been detained and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

NLRPD officials add that no officers were injured during the incident, but one of the suspects is receiving treatment at an area hospital for injuries unrelated.