NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a Tuesday night homicide in the 1100 block of East Washington.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

NLRPD is currently investigating a homicide in the area of 1123 East Washington. Please avoid the area. Anyone with information concerning this incident can call our tip-line at 680-8439. pic.twitter.com/E1D4NWyv7Z — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) December 15, 2021

Anyone who may have information concerning the incident is asked to call the NLRPD tip-line at 501-680-8439.

This is a developing story.