North Little Rock Police investigating suspicious death after welfare check

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man discovered dead during a welfare check on Thursday is now being investigated as a suspicious death by the North Little Rock Police.

Officers were able to locate the body of 55-year-old Darryl Porter at a residence in the 1600 block of Chandler Street.

Porter’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Investigators have been conducting interviews with potential witnesses.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact Detective Gary Jones at 501-771-7151 or the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439. All witnesses can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.