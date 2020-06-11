North Little Rock police investigating shooting near Pike Avenue

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock police are investigating after a fight led to a shooting.

One person was shot, their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police were called to 24th and Parker, near Pike Avenue to a report of the shooting shortly after 4:00 p.m.

A disturbance among several people led to the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released, and there is no information available about the shooter.

Multiple witnesses are being interviewed at this time.