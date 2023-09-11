NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police have confirmed one gunshot was fired at Premier High School Monday.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said they received the report around 12:33 p.m. at the school located at 801 West 29th Street.

Shortly after 3 p.m., investigators released the confirmation of the single gunshot, saying that detectives determined it was fired inside the men’s restroom.

Detectives added that they had determined this was an isolated incident and is not being considered as an active aggressor or active shooter investigation.

Officers said students were removed from the building safely and no injuries were reported.

Authorities are asking parents who have students enrolled at the high school to pick up their children in the north parking lot of the North Little Rock City Services Building located at 700 West 29th Street.

North Little Rock Police Department officials note that this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.