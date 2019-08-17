North Little Rock police investigating early Saturday homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after a disturbance early Saturday.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of relatives, police are calling it a homicide.

It happened shortly before 2:00 a.m.

Officers were responding to a disturbance call to the 1500 block of East Broadway.

They located the victim in the 200 block of North Clark Street.

He was suffering from obvious trauma and died at the scene.

The victim has been taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the North Little Rock Police Department tip line at 501-680-8439 or 501-771-7151.

You can remain anonymous.

v