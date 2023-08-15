NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Silver Alert for a woman missing out of North Little Rock ended when police found her body Tuesday morning.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said officers responded to the 4500 block of Locust Street on Monday around 8:15 p.m. in reference to a person who was reported missing.

Once they arrived, officers said they were told 53-year-old Elizabeth Williams left the home around 1:30 p.m. and had not come back. Officers said they were also told Williams suffered from schizophrenia, was non-verbal and not wearing her glasses or shoes.

Authorities said they immediately began searching for Williams and a Silver Alert was later issued.

On Tuesday morning, NLRPD detectives requested assistance from the Arkansas Department of Corrections K-9 tracking dogs to help with the search. The K-9 team that responded ultimately located Williams’ body in a wooded area just east of Locust Street.

Upon finding the body, detectives began a death investigation. Police said Williams’ body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

NLRPD officials said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged by police to contact the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439 or detectives at 501-771-7151. Those with information can remain anonymous.