NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating after someone fired a gun inside McCain Mall.

According to police, no one was injured in the incident, which happened shortly before 8 p.m.

North Little Rock police officials said the shot was fired after a group disturbance, in which police responded and cleared the scene.

No one has been arrested and the scene has been cleared. The investigation is continuing.

