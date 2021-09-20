North Little Rock police investigating after child drowns in apartment pool

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating after an 8-year-old child drowned in an apartment swimming pool Sunday evening.

Police officials said officers responded to the 2000 block of Buffalo Trail just before 6 p.m. after getting reports of a missing child.

The officers said they learned the child had last been seen with some of his siblings near the pool at the Sherwood Park Apartments located a 1707 Arrowhead Drive.

The police immediately went to the pool and began looking for the boy, finding him in the pool. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Authorities identified the child as 8-year-old Dewayne Kirk of North Little Rock.

The North Little Rock Police Department said they are investigating the drowning as an accident.