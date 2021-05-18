North Little Rock Police identify two shot Monday afternoon

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police have confirmed the identities of the two men who were shot and killed Monday afternoon at a North Little Rock apartment complex.

Police said Douglas Lee Bennett 3rd, 27, and Andrew Isaiah Jackson, 26, were killed in the shooting on May 17, 2021 at 4705 Augusta Circle (Arrowhead Estates Apartment Complex).

According to authorities, a man had called the police and told them he had shot two people who were attacking him.

The investigation is ongoing according to police.