NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock Police Department have identified the person who was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday evening.

NLRPD officials identified the victim as 71-year-old Mark Lorge of North Little Rock.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was traveling north on JFK Boulevard when Lorge was struck at the intersection of Osage Drive.

Authorities said the driver remained on the scene and was interviewed by NLRPD detectives. They said he is fully cooperating with the investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

The NLRPD encourage anyone with information on the incident to contact their tip line at 501-680-8439 or detectives at 501-771-7167. Callers can remain anonymous.