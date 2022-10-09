NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police reminded parents of young children about the importance of properly installing child safety seats Sunday.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department held a safety seat check on JFK Blvd as part of National Faith and Blue Weekend and was co-sponsored by Park Hill Baptist Church.

Parents were invited to come by to make sure their child’s seats are installed correctly and get a free replacement seat if needed.

Detective Raul Dallas of the NLRPD said the purpose of the event is to leave children safer than they were before.

“We outfit them with a seat, show them how it’s supposed to fit, how it’s supposed to be installed,” Dallas said. “From there they leave a little bit safer than they were before, and not penalize them for something maybe they have no control over.”

The event wraps up Monday evening with a Faith and Blue Forum at 6 p.m. at Full Counsel Metro Church on Main Street in North Little Rock.