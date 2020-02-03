North Little Rock Police Chief announces retirement

North Little Rock, Ark. — After 34 years of dedicated service to the citizens of North Little Rock, Chief Mike Davis will retire on March 1, 2020. Chief Davis issued a statement to the men and women under his command announcing his retirement. In the statement Chief Davis stated in part,

“I believe for me it’s time to turn the page, start the next chapter. Today I announce that effective March 1st I will be retiring from the place I love, the place I have seen so many grow both professionally and spiritually to make our department the best. Each of you made me, and had a hand in my success as Chief, for that I say thanks.”

The North Little Rock Police Department and North Little Rock City Officials will be hosting a retirement ceremony for Chief Davis on February 27, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Patrick Henry Hays Center.

Further information regarding Chief Mike Davis’s career and additional retirement ceremony details will be provided as we approach the time of the ceremony.

Mayor Joe Smith has selected Assistant Chief Tracy Roulston to be the interim Chief of Police which will go into effect on March 1, 2020 following the retirement of Chief Mike Davis.