North Little Rock Police arrest 1; searching for second suspect in April murder

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- One man is in custody, while another man is still being sought after the death of two men were found dead inside a vehicle on April 21.
Brian Allen (42) of North Little Rock has been arrested and charged with two counts of Capital Murder in the deaths of Darrell Momphrey (57) and Derrick Allen (40), both of North Little Rock.
NLRPD Detectives have a Capital Murder Warrant for Kenneth Lavern Conners of Jacksonville but have not located him at this time.
Little Rock Police located the bodies of both men inside a Ford Explorer back in April in the 3300 block of Broadway.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kenneth Lavern Conners, please contact Detective Gibbons at 501-771-7149 or the NLRPD Tip Line at 501680-8439. Any person that provides information can remain anonymous.
