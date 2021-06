NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are searching for a man with an active warrant.

According to NLRPD, Germie Deontaye Adkins has an active warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Germie Adkins has an active warrant for his arrest. If you know his current location please notify your local Law Enforcement Agency or the NLRPD at 758-1234 with information on his whereabouts! Please remember you can remain anonymous!#NLRPD #SeeSomethingSaySomethingDoSomething pic.twitter.com/J9hL6iN2L6 — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) June 3, 2021

Police say Adkins stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact North Little Rock police at 501-758-1234. Callers can remain anonymous.