North Little Rock planning commission votes against gas station proposal

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock planning commission voted unanimously against a gas station proposal near a Lakewood neighborhood.

People who live in the area showed up to speak out against this project.

More than a dozen of them lined up to speak about their concerns many of them say it would destroy their local environment, like the lake system.

There were other concerns like, increased traffic and crime, noise and light pollution, an impact on minority communities living downstream and a decrease in home value.

The Circle K gas station would be at the corner of North Hills Blvd. and Waterside Drive.

Even though the NLR planning commission voted against it, the proposal will still go to city council.

