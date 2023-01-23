NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities with the North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department are holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for new pickleball courts.

According to a release, the courts will be located in Burns Park at 12 Funland Drive.

The facility will feature 12 courts and will be free of charge for all ages.

Steve Shields, director of Parks and Recreation in North Little Rock, said the courts will be a great addition to the city’s recreation opportunities.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the world and we are excited about a facility for the growing number of youth and adults involved,” Shields said.

Construction on the courts will begin in February and is scheduled to be completed by June.