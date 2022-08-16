NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Representatives from a North Little Rock thrift store and pantry said Tuesday that their main building was destroyed in a fire.

According to a post from The Grove Center, the building caught on fire Monday night. The post said that the building and the contents will be a total loss.

The post read:

“We are deeply saddened to share that The Grove Center main building was destroyed by fire in the middle of the night. The building and the contents will be a total loss. We are unsure of our next step, but we remain committed to loving and helping our community. We will share ways that you can help in the coming days.”

The Grove Center is a part of Community Thrive 365, a non-profit organization that focuses on improving communities along Highway 365. To help rebuild the center, organizers are asking the public to donate here.