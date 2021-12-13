North Little Rock opening new accessible playground Wednesday

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The City of North Little Rock is giving an early Christmas gift to children with special needs.

The North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department will officially open a new accessible playground at Laman Plaza, located at 2801 Orange Street in North Little Rock between the NLR Community Center and the W.F. Laman Library, on Tuesday, December 14 at 10:30 am.

City officials said the playground was built in the footprint of the old water fountain and improves access to play for children with disabilities and over 200 children and teens from surrounding neighborhoods who use the William F. Laman Library as a community center.

The play space can accommodate up to 269 children at a time and provides enough to deliver safe community programs.

Accessible parking and entrances to Laman Plaza are available from parking lots on the east and west side of Laman Library. Accessible bathrooms are also available in William F. Laman Library.

For more on the project, head to NLRPR.org.