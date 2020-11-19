North Little Rock neighborhood worried about street racers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The stretch of Broadway between 17th and Roosevelt is lined with businesses and homes on both sides. But without stoplights, the highway quickly turns into a race track when cars pick up speed. Residents say they’re tired of seeing daytime accidents caused by speeding, and are looking for a way to force speedsters to hit the brakes.

Among the busy stretch of Broadway leading to downtown Little Rock lies a neighborhood growing tired of the dangerous driving conditions right outside their front doors.

“People just don’t slow down and they don’t appear to watch,” said Charles Marratt, who’s lived on this historic stretch for years. “We built this house right at 5 year ago.” But his corner home recently received some unexpected remodeling when a car careened into his front porch Sunday afternoon. A nearby witness says the accident was likely caused by speeding. “She was going so fast,” the resident said, describing the collision. “She hit her like a slingshot.”

Marratt says this is not the first time out of control cars have damaged his property, with a traffic sign on his lawn being hit twice in a row now. He says Broadway has seen its fair share of accidents. “I can think of about 4 in the last year.” Faith temple across the street had an eerily similar incident some time ago.

“One of the cars veered off into the front lawn of the church,” said Laquisha Lindsey of the Faith Temple Full Gospel Deliverance Church, “and knocked down the front porch polls.” The church’s main concern is their daycare, and kids and parents crossing the busy intersection without a stoplight.

“We stop traffic coming in both ways in order for our children to cross over to the playground,” said Lindsey.

But what can be done? Many residents had a similar solution in mind – stoplights at major intersections, including Broadway and Charles Bussey where the latest accident occurred. Neighbors also have a message for would be speedsters on this dangerous driveway: “Be aware that it is a neighborhood,” said Marratt. “Slow down.”