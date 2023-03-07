NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Seventh and eighth-grade students at North Little Rock Middle School will be going remote Wednesday after being evacuated due to reports of nausea and dizziness on campus.

North Little Rock School District Superintendent Greg Pilewski made a statement Tuesday evening that seventh and eighth-grade students would be going remote Wednesday as North Little Rock Fire Department crews and district officials work to find the source of an odor in one of the classrooms.

On Tuesday, the seventh and eighth-grade campus of the North Little Rock Middle School was evacuated to the Charging Wildcat Arena on the North Little Rock High School campus.

District officials and fire crews said they noticed a strong odor coming from one of the classrooms in the main building but were unable to find the cause of it.

The superintendent said that the situation does not affect the sixth-grade campus so it will operate as normal.

Pilewski noted that students, parents and caregivers should watch for communication from seventh and eighth-grade campus Principal Elise Hampton on what expectations are for tomorrow.