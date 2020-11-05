North Little Rock Mayoral run-off

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —The North Little Rock Mayoral Race will go to a run-off between school board member Tracey Steele and Former mayor Terry Hartwick.

The two won more votes than the rest of the candidates but neither had enough to win the election outright. Now they are gearing up for a run-off in hopes of winning.

Tracey Steele and Terry Hartwick are trying to succeed Mayor Joe Smith — who chose not to run for re-election after two terms, he will leave office in January.

These are the unofficial results according to all precincts Tuesday:

Tracey Steele 10,982

Terry Hartwick 7,882

Debi Ross 4,419

Alice Kunce 874

“I feel really good, we’re energized today. I’ve been hearing from a lot of supporters and they’re ready to go back to work,” Steele said.

“We’re very excited where we came out,” Hartwick said. “Like I said, with the votes we had and we know that Debbi and Ms. Kunce ran a good race, so there’s a lot of votes out there we can go after.”

Hartwick swerved as the city’s mayor from 1985 to 1988. He is currently the Director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“I think experience is something that it boils down to. I won’t go into the job trying to learn it, I’d go into the job knowing what happens the first day and be ready for it,” Hartwick said.

Hartwick tells us one of his priorities for the city of he is elected.

“My priority of course is with the COVID-19 better testing and more testing and being able to get every place in our city to have a place to get tested,” Hartwick said.

Steele previously served in the State Senate and in the State House of Representatives. This is the second time that Steele has run for Mayor, he lost to Smith in a run-off in 2012.

“I’ve worked for or with 5 different governors so I know government I know how to get things done but most important, I know my city and the people of North Little Rock,” Steele said.

Steele also explained what he’s focused on for the city of North Little Rock if he’s elected.

“We have a pretty divided city and I want to be not only a mayor but a leader that can bring our city together,” Steele said.

The North Little Rock Mayor will serve a four-year term. Both candidates say they are confident moving forward and have a message for voters.

“Either you want to vote for the past or either you want to vote for me and vote for the future,” Steele said.

“I think it’s going to boil down, the people in the city do you want to continue in the direction or do you want to make some changes,” Hartwick said.

Both Hartwick and Steele said their focus is getting back to working on their campaigns ahead of the run-off race on December 1st.