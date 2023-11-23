NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thanksgiving, people gather in their homes sharing memories and meals, and for one North Little Rock man, he’s felling extra thankful this year, having survived the March 31 tornado.

Michael Helmbeck was displaced for nearly 7 months by the tornado. He’s thankful for family he was able to stay with and says it’s hard to put into words how he feels.

“This holiday is different because I’m more thankful,” Helmbeck said.

Helmbeck says the March 31 tornado changed their outlook on life.

“I notice my thankfulness more,” Helmbeck said.

Walking down memory lane, Michael Helmbeck thinks back to the day his home in North Little Rock was destroyed.

“The window broke from the wind, and then I grabbed my dog and rolled over off the bed and just stayed there until it was over,” Helmbeck said.

This year, Helmbeck’s Thanksgiving included a fresh start after a long road filled with twists and turns.

“Things changed after the house was destroyed, I’m living in another house,” Helmbeck said.

Three weeks into his new home, sitting around his table at Thanksgiving reminded him of how lucky he is, and what is most important in life.

“My brother let me come with him, I’ve got a great family, a wonderful church I go to, and kind coworkers that help me out,” Helmbeck said.

Embracing the theme of thankfulness on Thanksgiving Day, Helmbeck says while this holiday isn’t like ones in the past, he is grateful.

“And I’m like wow I’m a very lucky person that I have so much support, and my heart goes out to people that don’t have that support,” Helmbeck said.

Helmbeck says he’s still adjusting to his new home but is grateful he has a place to call his own. He says he knows there are others who are still trying to adjust to life post tornado, and he feels for them.