NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The City of North Little Rock is expected to make an announcement soon concerning a project that will overtake the 30-acres formerly owned by Wild River Country on Crystal Hill Road.

An announcement is expected on Friday concerning Malys Entertainment Center, a $28 million project, that’s a high-tech center for family-friendly fun.

The center is expected to have T-Time golf, an electronic driving range, HyperLanes bowling, a virtual arcade as well as restaurants, specialty shops and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Malys Entertainment Center to North Little Rock. Economic Development in North Little Rock has an exciting momentum and innovative possibilities,” said Mayor Terry Hartwick.