North Little Rock joins other cities in Arkansas with Entertainment District

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock is the latest city in Arkansas to allow visitors to grab a drink at its bars and restaurants and walk around downtown.

Starting an entertainment district in a pandemic may seem unusual, but for businesses, the decision couldn’t have come at a better time.

A new ordinance is bringing new opportunity for Flyway Brewing company in North Little Rock.

“It’s exciting, the growth in the neighborhood. I think it will create a different community feel down here,” said Jess McMuelen.

Mayor Joe Smith said, “We’ve wanted an entertainment district, for a long time now and low and behold, we are one now.”

The idea has been under consideration for years, but when COVID-19 forced many businesses to close their doors, the decision became clear for Mayor Joe Smith.

“If there ever was a good time to open up the world, if you will, during this pandemic, this is a great time,” said Mayor Smith.

The ordinance, effective immediately will allow people to carry a drink around downtown from bars and restaurants in the district from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We never thought we’d put outdoor dining in this cracked up parking lot,” said McMuelen.

At a time when curbside and outdoor dining is encouraged, this Argenta brewery is getting creative, even considering a new walk-up window.

“With crisis lies the seeds of opportunity, right?” said McMuelen.

Hopefully turning what’s been a hard time for businesses into a success.

North Little Rock joins the cities of Little Rock, El Dorado, and Mountain Home with entertainment districts.

Right now, no wristbands or specific cups are required.