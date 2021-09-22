North Little Rock job fair offers jobs, jabs and food

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is no shortage of job opportunities for the City of North Little Rock, which is why they hosted a job fair Wednesday.

Job seekers could actually be hired on the spot, and the city has many openings including jobs in the police and fire departments, along with jobs, food trucks were lined up at lunchtime, and people were offered money to get COVID vaccines.

“We realized we had money from the rescue funds and we could offer that, not just for our citizens but anyone that came and received the vaccination.” Shara Brazear, Director of Communications said.

The city offered $75 for the first vaccine and $125 for the second.

The job fair and vaccine clinic runs till 6 o’clock tonight.