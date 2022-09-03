NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Do you like skipping stones? Have you ever considered doing it as a competitive sport?

The fifth annual Great Southern Stone Skipping Championship was hosted on Lakewood Lake Number One in North Little Rock Saturday morning.

Competitors from as far away as Kentucky and Minnesota made their way to the Natural State for the event.

This is the first year the annual competition has been held in central Arkansas.

The qualifying round was open to anyone who wanted to take part and according to one competitor, the secret is all in the spin.

“It’s the spin, get the spin on the rock, that’s the trick,” Tommy Hyatt of Maumelle said. “Hit about 22 degrees on the water and a lotta spin and hope for the best.”

Judging was done by volunteer military veterans and $2,500 in proceeds will benefit the Arkansas Food Bank.

John Jennings of Kentucky set a new tournament record today with 39 skips.

For more information on the Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, check out StoneSkipping.org.