NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock is gaining a new pavilion on the Arkansas River Trail and their making it official with a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday.

The City of North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department and Central Chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalist (CAMN) will hold that ribbon cutting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at the new pavilion located directly across from the Hatfield/McCoy Bridge.

The project began as an extension of the CAMN trail building work on the Pfeifer Loop and the short horse trail through Burns Park to the Big Dam Bridge.

Parking for the event will be at 4100 Cook’s Landing Road at the base of the Big Dam Bridge. Parking will also be available in the parking lot on Catfish Drive in Burns Park near the soccer fields where shuttle service will be provided to the pavilion.