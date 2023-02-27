NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the North Little Rock School District said Sunday that North Little Rock High School is safe to welcome students and employees back on Monday.

The decision comes as the school district has been working with the Arkansas Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

According to a release from the school, classes that take place in the upper K Tower will be closed off until further notice, due to that area being a possible point of entry for the bats.

School officials moved students to remote learning last Wednesday.