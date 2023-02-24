NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock Charging Wildcats are working to address their problem of wild bats.

High School students have been out of school since Wednesday.

School officials said no one has been bitten, but at least one student was scratched by a bat.

That student is now being treated by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The district believes the bats came from the main campus in the K-tower between the cafeteria and auditorium.

North Little Rock School District Superintendent Dr. Gregory Pilewski said the 100 bats that they have captured are now safe and have not been killed.

“Working with Arkansas Game and Fish we’ve released them into the wild,” Pilewski said. “This is a very unique, obvious situation that we’ve had.”

The district will continue cleaning the high school and will make a final decision Sunday night on whether students can return Monday.

Students and teachers are encouraged to take a short survey about rabies to ensure they do not have it.