North Little Rock High School going Virtual until December 1

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock High School and Center for Excellence classes will be going virtual starting Thursday, November 19 and will go through Tuesday, December 1.

A release from the North Little Rock School District says “While the number of positive cases across the district has remained low, the number of students and staff identified as being in close contact is trending upward, which is cause for concern.”

District administrators will continue to monitor system-wide COVID-19 date on a daily basis and will determine when high school students can safely return to Campus after December 1.

