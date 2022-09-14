NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former Greyhound bus terminal was demolished Tuesday to make way for future developments in North Little Rock.

In July, Greyhound announced it was moving the terminal from East Washington to the Love’s travel stop at Galloway just off interstate 40.

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick described the city’s vision for the new developments.

“We think we can get hotels or other things four or five stories up maybe a restaurant on top to overlook the Arkansas River… so this is economic development really,” Hartwick said.

Hartwick did not mention a timeline as to when new construction will begin. He noted that both the chamber and local businesses are excited about what will be built soon.

The building has been a part of downtown North Little Rock since 1987.