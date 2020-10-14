North Little Rock goose dog passes away

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shep the NLR Goose Patrol Dog, passed away in North Little Rock on the evening of October 13, 2020 at the age of about 8 years due to medical issues.

Shep was rescued by Rachel Balanger, a local dog trainer, in 2012.

Shep began his work with the City of North Little Rock in February 2014 at about 2 years of age.

Shep spent his years chasing Canada Geese, and the occasional squirrels, from the soccer complex, golf course, Arkansas River Trail, and North Shore Riverwalk Park.

Shep was instrumental in reducing the City’s resident Canada Goose population to a manageable level.

Shep was said to be loveable and seemed to never meet a stranger, loved belly rubs, and treats. While not chasing geese, he could be seen hanging out at the golf course pro shop, riding around with our Park Ranger, Ian Hope, and making appearances at many city events.

A memorial will be placed at the Burns Park Golf Course.