North Little Rock garbage deposit locations set up due to winter weather issues

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While street crews are currently working to clear drainage issues due to the recent winter weather, North Little Rock is setting up an opportunity for residents to deposit their garbage.



The City of NLR Sanitation Department will have sanitation trucks available at local North Little Rock Fire Stations as well as other sites this Friday and Saturday, February 19 and 20, from 10 am – 4 pm for residents to deposit garbage.

Please note some locations will not be open both Friday and Saturday to collect garbage:



Friday & Saturday:

• Rose City Shopping Center

4109 East Broadway

• Levy Baptist Church Parking Lot

3501 Pike Avenue

• NLR Fire Station 11

9906 US-165



FRIDAY ONLY:



• Pike Plaza Shopping Center

2619 Pike Avenue

• My Friends Place

5502 MacArthur Drive



• NLR Fire Station 9

2309 Osage



SATURDAY ONLY:

• NLR Fire Station 4

8723 Maumelle Blvd.



• NLR Fire Station 5

3417 Magnolia Street



• Kroger on McCain Blvd.

Parking Lot on Fairway Entrance



All items MUST be in bags or containers, no loose garbage. Residents are asked to remove bags or containers from their vehicles. Sanitation workers will load garbage into the sanitation trucks.



The sanitation department will resume regular routes on Monday, February 22.

The regular routes may be delayed since the dumping station the city utilizes will not open until Monday for the sanitation department to dump the garbage deposited Friday and Saturday on trucks.



Contact the NLR Sanitation Department with any questions 501-371-8340.