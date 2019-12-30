North Little Rock fire damages nearby church

North Little Rock, Ark. — Fire investigators are still searching for the cause of a North Little Rock blaze that broke out early this morning and spread to a nearby church.

McAlmont fire crews say the blaze completely engulfed the abandoned house on Russell and Abel Lane near Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Crews arrived around 8 this morning and no injuries have been reported.

“They started attacking the fire to keep it from father getting over to the church. But it could have been a lot worse but thankfully we were here pretty quick and we got it put out.” said Antonio Walton with the McAlmont Fire Department.

It took more than an hour to put out the flames but not before the fire could reach the West side of the church, causing damage.

No one was inside the church at the time.

78-year-old Pastor Duncan Wade says he got word from the news his Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church was on fire.

“I found out by looking at the news this morning around 8 o’clock,” said Wade.

“We’re going to go on like like it was a normal day” said Wade.

The fire is still under investigation.