North Little Rock family walks through empty home after items are stolen before Christmas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A North Little Rock Family is picking up the pieces on Christmas Eve after someone broke into their home and took nearly everything.

Chassidy Blanchard says she had just gotten home from a three-week-long trip visiting family in Texas. When she pulled into her driveway, she noticed the entry door into the house was wide open.

She says she walked inside and found cabinets empty and sifted through and trash left on the floor.

“You could definitely tell someone broke in, took what they wanted, and left out,” Blanchard said.

Chassidy says her initial reaction was shock.

“I thought, ‘How could that be?’ This is a quiet neighborhood most of the time,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard says her furniture was being replaced at the time of the break-in, but the thief/thieves took most of what they could get their hands on.

“Duffle bags, backpacks, TVs, electronics, stuff like that,” Blanchard said.

Most of her pots and pans were stolen as well. In the kitchen, food was gone and in the bathroom, her toiletries were gone.

“They say you laugh to keep from crying,” said Blanchard. “There was a candy bag on the table, unopened, untouched before I left. [When I got back] I noticed that they took their time, ate the candy because they left the wrappers to let me know.”

Blanchard says material items can be replaced and is concerned about another issue she says is much bigger.

“You have invaded my privacy, so it’s high alert now,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard is now preaching the message of staying safe and staying aware. She’s hoping her neighbors will come together to keep an eye on each other.

“I’m sure that everyone will join in now and watch,” neighbor Mercedes Lowe said. “It happens, It happens in broad daylight.”

“Even if you think your neighborhood can’t be touched or you just don’t hear about these things happening, you have to, it’s important you protect your home,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard says the community has stepped up to donate replacements for a lot of the items that were stolen. She says her family now has what they need to get through the holidays, thanking Gravel Ridge Hunger Helpers.

Instead of additional donations, she’s asking anyone that wants to help to donate to the organization, adding other families could use it more.

Blanchard has filed a police report.