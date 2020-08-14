North Little Rock family still hoping for justice after 72-year-old father was murdered last August

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—A North Little Rock family is searching for closure as next Wednesday marks one year since their dad was murdered in his home.

NLRPD says O.C Winston, 72, was shot and killed in his home on August 19, 2020.

Police found him lying on the floor and they describe the house as ‘ransacked.’

The cold case unit says they are running on no leads, and now Winston’s daughter, Angela Winston, hopes someone can bring new details.

“We just want justice to be served,” said Angela Winston.

Winston says there are good days and bad days and she often reflects on the last photo she has with her dad, which is the last time she ever saw him.

“That memory stands with me because a month later we sat in his bedroom for a different reason,” said Winston.

Winston says her father leaves behind 7 children along with other family members and friends. She says each one deserves closure.

“It feels just like the day we found out, emotions are a little more intact but still very surreal,” Winston said.

Police have yet to find a suspect, weapon, and are running on no leads.

The Cold Case Unit with NLRPD says they are still searching for the person who killed Winston’s father, O.C.

“It is just so emotional just to think it’s been a year and someone is free and we still suffer,” said Winston.

Winston says she forgives the person who did this, but she wants them to turn themselves in.

“We just pray you do the right thing. We are hurting and we just desperately want to know what happened and why,” Winston said.

North Little Rock Police say no detail is too small and anything can help.

If you’ve been holding on to information that could help solve this case and bring the family closure, call the NLRPD tip line at (501)-680-8439

You can remain anonymous.

Investigators say there may be a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of Winston’s killer.