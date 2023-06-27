NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 15-year-old was struck by a car in North Little Rock Friday night, the driver fleeing the scene.

Now, the family is helping him recover, but looking for the person responsible.

“What heartless individual could’ve done this,” mother Kimberly Peace said.

Fifteen-year-old, Trey Peace was making his way to the store in North Little Rock Friday night when a car hit him.

“I was devastated, as a mother, I was just devastated that my child had been hit and later on to find out they left the scene of the crime,” Kimberly said.

His father, Lawrence Peace said his son has autism and they were in the backyard when Trey left.

“I was walking this way and then next thing you know, I heard a lot of sirens and stuff and I said I hope it’s not him and my heart just dropped,” father Lawrence Peace said.

He was on Broadway Street and police said the driver drove away without even stopping.

“I wish they would’ve never done that,” and “It hurt really bad,” the young man who was hit, Trey Peace said.

“He said he had found him and he had been hit by a car and the guy kept going and then instantly I just didn’t hear anything,” brother Marcus Jones said.

In the video, you can see Trey laying on the ground when more cars swerve out of the way to avoid hitting him again.

“Seeing him lying there, just arm just flesh everywhere, just so heartbreaking,” Lawrence said.

His parents said he has multiple fractures and a cast to help heal his arm, grateful for the people who stayed with him once he was hit.

The always smiley and happy young man continues to smile through the pain, but the family demands answers.

“As a parent I just want answers, I really wish this person would turn themselves in,” Kimberly said.

The family said they are looking for a burgundy or dark-colored SUV.

If you or anyone else has any information about this incident, give North Little Rock police a call.