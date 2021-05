NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Around 548 North Little Rock residents are still without power Saturday afternoon.

The outage area includes parts of McCain Boulevard, Lakewood, and JFK Boulevard.

North Little Rock Electric reports: “The transmission provider is on site making repairs. At this time we do not have an estimate time of restoration. Thank you for your patience.”

Power is being restored. If you still have an outage please report it to 1-888-728-4004 or https://t.co/VoE2NauL5v — NLR Electric (@NLRElectric) May 15, 2021

Our transmission provider has had an equipment failure causing the wide spread outage in North Little Rock. We will update when we have more info. — NLR Electric (@NLRElectric) May 15, 2021

To see the latest on the outages reported to North Little Rock Electric you can visit their outage site HERE.