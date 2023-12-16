NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Neighbors in the Dixie Community of North Little Rock continued their holiday Angel Tree program for its 16th year over the weekend.

Sponsors from Gwatney Chevrolet to Toys for Tots, Coca-Cola, Chic-Fil-A and others helped out with the event, as volunteers worked to fill the wish lists for children in the community.

Dixie Angel Tree found Margie Evans believes the turnout and effort by neighbors to help others shows that the size of a community does not limit the good it can do.

“We appreciate that so much. We love you,” Evans said. “We are a small community, but we have a big heart.”

Around 75 families are benefitting from the Angel Tree program in the Dixie Community this year.