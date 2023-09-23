LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An event took place Saturday morning at the Rose City Community Center in North Little Rock to raise awareness about the opioid abuse epidemic.

Organizers are also working to eliminate the stigma of addiction. The theme of the event was ‘breaking the chains.’

It featured Narcan training, as well as free packets of the nasal spray, which is used for known or suspected opioid overdoses in adults or children.

Outreach coordinator Lanita Daniels said that one purpose of the event is to eliminate the stigma of admitting to having a problem.

“People are embarrassed to say that they have a problem, and we have got to stop that,” Daniels said. “We’ve got to treat it like an illness, a disease because that’s exactly what it is.”

The Clinton Foundation sponsored the event, there were also food trucks, and health screenings.