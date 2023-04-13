NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the city of North Little Rock have announced that their Tornado Relief Headquarters, located at 1300 Pike Avenue has completed its mission.

City officials said that the center will close permanently at 5 p.m. Thursday with all remaining supplies and donations dispersed to local food banks and other nonprofits.

The center was opened after a series of storms swept through central Arkansas on March 31 and an EF-3 tornado touched down in parts of Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville and left extensive damage.

All Federal Emergency Management Agency operations, as well as American Red Cross, Small Business Administration and many other resources are now located at 2700 Willow at the North Little Rock Community Center.

For storm victims and others needing services assistance, North Little Rock services are available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. by calling 501-906-5014 or 1-800-RED-CROSS.