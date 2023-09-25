NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock City Council has voted to approve a new ordinance to help keep vape shops out of certain city neighborhoods.

This comes after some Park Hill businesses said the new VIP Smoke Shop goes against the family-friendly environment they’ve been working toward for years.

The city’s Overlay Ordinance was written about 10 years ago, discouraging tobacco shops from opening in the area. That specific ordinance did not include vape shops.

The city attorney said while this new ordinance can help prevent future businesses, city officials cannot do anything about the current vape shop.