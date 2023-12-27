NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After months of anticipation, the wait will soon be over for Burns Park Funland fans.

The North Little Rock favorite will reopen next summer.

“It makes Burns Park what it should be. It makes Funland a Funland again,” North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick said.

After hundreds of acres were destroyed in Burns Park on March 31 by the tornado in North Little Rock, the city has been rebuilding.

“Our city has done an amazing job with Burns Park because you know it took the brunt of it,” Hartwick said.

Now the last piece of the puzzle to be rebuilt is Funland.

Wednesday night, the North Little Rock city council passed a resolution to start the plans for the park.

The plan includes an all-inclusive playground, a first-ever splash pad, and an outdoor learning spaces.

“I want every child to be able to be able to play on the equipment, no matter what your restraints may be,” Hartwick said.

“That will be great. We have a 7-year-old grandson that would really enjoy it,” North Little Rock resident Tom Franklin said.

The Franklin’s said they grew up taking their kids to Funland and they are excited to make new memories.

“It’s good to see it rebuilding, it’s great to see North Little Rock building back,” Tom and Janet Franklin said.

Funland will be open July 4 and Mayor Hartwick said he is excited for everyone, of all ages, to enjoy the park.