NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the weekend winds down, many kids across the state are getting ready to go back to school in the Natural State.

In North Little Rock, the Eighth Street Missionary Baptist Church held a community festival Sunday afternoon.

There was everything from school supplies, hot dogs and hamburgers to a bounce house, games and other activities.

The theme of Sunday’s event was ‘make the community -community- again.’

The pastor says Eighth Street Missionary Baptist wants to do their part to send the kids to school with a positive mindset.

“As the community of faith, we’re called to be a blessing to the community,” Jameel Wesley, 8th Street Missionary Baptist Church senior pastor stated. “Our church wants to not just have worship inside but was want to be able to work outside those four walls, and that’s what it’s all about.”

There were also free haircuts and braids courtesy of the Shortkut Team as well as New Tyler Barber College.