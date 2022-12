LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Holiday cheer made its way down Main Street in North Little Rock on Sunday afternoon.

The North Little Rock Christmas Parade was initially supposed to happen last Saturday but was postponed due to bad weather.

The theme for this year’s parade was beloved Christmas characters. Many came out to celebrate the festivities.

The parade was sponsored by the North Little Rock Sertoma Club, the City of North Little Rock and the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.