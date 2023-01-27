NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock is expanding its recreation options with the upcoming arrival of new pickleball courts.

Friday morning, the city’s parks and recreation department broke ground on 12 pickleball courts to be built in Burns Park.

The open facility will be free of charge for all ages and will be the first dedicated area for pickleball in the city.

Steve Shields with North Little Rock Parks and Recreation says already, the response has been encouraging.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the world,” Shields said, “and to have this kind of turnout, it just shows the enthusiasm and energy for pickleball courts.”

Construction on the new courts begins in February and should be done by June of this year.